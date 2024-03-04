Looking to get on the property ladder but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From former chapels to town centre homes, there are a variety of properties on the market in Monmouthshire.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest properties for sale, all costing less than £200,000.
Pandy - £100,000
This former chapel for sale is described as “ornate” and comes with planning permission to create a holiday cottage.
The chapel is Grade II listed, and once converted would include two bedrooms. There is also an application pending for change of use to residential.
The property has views over the River Honddu and a meadow, and is close to Abergavenny.
Hereford Road, Abergavenny - £160,000
This first floor apartment is described as “spacious and well presented”, being in a purpose built block.
Inside, the accommodation is made up of an open plan living room, a fitted kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a communal garden and a drying area, plus an allocated parking space and visitor parking.
Kymin Lea, Wyesham - £180,000
This mid-terraced home for sale sits on a cul-de-sac and has views towards the Kymin.
The property comprises an open plan kitchen and sitting room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an attic space, which is currently used as an office.
Outside, there is a rear garden which is described as “easily maintained”, and a nearby parking area.
Sarno Square, Abergavenny - £185,000
This ground floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed Victorian building which was previously used as a hospital.
Inside, there is a “spectacular” kitchen and lounge, a large bedroom with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from the use of the communal grounds, plus allocated parking.
There is also a two bedroom apartment for sale in this building costing £189,950.
Underhill Crescent, Abergavenny - £195,000
This terraced property is within easy reach of Abergavenny’s town centre and is described as “well presented”.
The accommodation comprises a lounge and diner, an extended kitchen, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, the rear garden includes an artificial lawn and decking space, while to the front of the property is a tiered garden.