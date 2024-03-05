A Monmouthshire volunteer was awarded by the Prime Minister for their inspirational contributions to others.
On February, 16, James Thompson, who has supported ‘St David’s Hospice Care’ to become UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care, caring for over 3,400 patients and families every year, received Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s daily Points of Light award.
James, who now chairs the charity, has volunteered with ‘St David’s Hospice Care’ for over 22 years and has undertaken multiple fundraising challenges, including trekking the Rift Valley in Kenya and Peru’s Inca Trail. He also runs local community coffee mornings for the ‘Big Welsh Brew’ and is president of the ‘Newport and Usk Vale Lions’ charity. He received the award alongside volunteer, Sian Richardson from Pembrokshire.
James and Sian were presented with their awards at a St David’s day reception at Downing Street on February 28, by the Secretary of State for Wales, the Rt Hon David TC Davies.
Mr Davies, said: “I was delighted to present James with his well-deserved Points of Light Award. He has given a huge amount of time over many years to support ‘St David’s Hospice Care’ and fundraise for them. His efforts have helped ensure that thousands of people have been cared for in their homes, according to their wishes. He is a valuable contributor to the community in Monmouthshire and it’s fantastic to be able to say thank you to him.”
James and Sian are the 2269th and 2277th recipients of the Points of Light award, which was first launched in April 2014 to recognise outstanding individuals making a positive change within their community and inspiring others. Each weekday, someone, somewhere in the country is selected to receive the award to celebrate their remarkable achievements.
A delighted James said: “This award is a great honour and I am privileged to receive it. My focus in volunteering is to serve others, and support those less fortunate than ourselves, whether in a health or social context. I am grateful for the recognition I have received. Diolch yn fawr iawn.”
If you know someone who could be a Point of Light, write to the PM at 10 Downing Street.