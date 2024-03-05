Mr Davies, said: “I was delighted to present James with his well-deserved Points of Light Award. He has given a huge amount of time over many years to support ‘St David’s Hospice Care’ and fundraise for them. His efforts have helped ensure that thousands of people have been cared for in their homes, according to their wishes. He is a valuable contributor to the community in Monmouthshire and it’s fantastic to be able to say thank you to him.”