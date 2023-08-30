Following reports of a “worrying” increase in vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Mardy Park recently, it appears that a base for such activity has been discovered in the hedgerow adjacent to the football field.
Those involved have cut down vegetation and created a pathway leading into a barely noticeable ‘cave type’ area.
Within the space, there are a number of large pieces of wood and metal, in addition to empty cans of alcohol and a traffic bollard.
It is thought that the area is being used as a “base” to gain access to gardens adjoining the park ; which correlates with regular instances of theft and vandalism, as well as abuse of a number of elderly residents who have attempted to remonstrate with the culprits.
Some of those involved appear to be young teenagers but fortunately, a number have been seen and identified entering the area and these names are being given to the police along with the whereabouts of their activities.
Llantilio Pertholey Community Council Chairman Mike Hayward said: “The council has been informed of the situation and it’s appalling that elderly residents who are looking after their property and gardens have to put up with this type of behaviour. There have even been a number of instances where a chicken run has been entered and eggs stolen meaning that a number of elderly residents are finding it difficult to relax because of the frequent incursions onto their property and subsequent verbal abuse”.