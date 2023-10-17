GB to victory in Netherlands IT was Dutch success for Usk schoolgirl, Lottie Williams, who represented Team GB at the world’s biggest international indoor ski race, last month.
The Lowlands Festival, held in the Netherlands, sees skiers from across Europe compete as individuals; representing their respective nations.
In the two-day event, 11-year old, Lottie skied to victory on day two, stepping up her performance from day one where she secured Silver.
Whilst only competing in the under- 12 girls category, Lottie was commended as the fastest overall junior girl across the weekend’s races.
Her points helped Team GB take the overall Nations’ Championships, ahead of the Netherlands and Belgium.
She will now prepare for her pre-season training in Austria and Norway, before heading out in January for the alpine race season where she will compete across Europe.