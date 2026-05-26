SCHOOLS from around Monmouthshire came together to celebrate the 11th annual Science Fair held at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School.
The event started at 10am and finished at 3pm. This year there were 32 entries from eight different schools with over 120 children taking part to showcase their science skills.
The winners of this year’s Science Fair were: Tamara, Harriet and Belle from Usk Primary School who looked at whether different liquids impact plant growth. In second place was another group from Usk Primary School: Bella, Robin, Sam and Sophia who explored whether mealworms can save our plastic problem.
In third place was Osbaston school: Tobin, Macsen, April, Emily, Charlie, Seren, Teddy and Bobbi who conducted their experiment of how polluted the River Monnow is.
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