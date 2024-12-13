"Lydia’s dedication to her patients and her tireless pursuit of eye care excellence are truly inspiring. She consistently goes above and beyond, ensuring each patient receives personalised, thorough, and compassionate care. At Julian Davies Opticians, we’ve always placed clinical excellence at the core of what we do, and Lydia exemplifies this commitment. Her ability to combine advanced clinical knowledge with genuine empathy and care makes her a standout professional in our field. This award is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact she has on the lives of her patients and the wider community."