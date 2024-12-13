LYDIA Smith, optometrist at Julian Davies Opticians in Usk, Newport and St Mellons, has been named Optometrist of the Year at a prestigious national awards ceremony celebrating independent optical practices across the UK and Ireland. The event, held on Saturday, 1st December at Telford International Centre, recognised the outstanding talent and dedication within the eyewear industry.
The awards spotlight innovation, excellence, and commitment to patient care, with nominees demonstrating exceptional contributions to their communities and the industry. Lydia’s achievement highlights the expertise and passion she brings to her practice every day.
Chris Tannorella, Senior optometrist and Director at the Julian Davies Opticians group, expressed his pride in Lydia’s accomplishment:
"Lydia’s dedication to her patients and her tireless pursuit of eye care excellence are truly inspiring. She consistently goes above and beyond, ensuring each patient receives personalised, thorough, and compassionate care. At Julian Davies Opticians, we’ve always placed clinical excellence at the core of what we do, and Lydia exemplifies this commitment. Her ability to combine advanced clinical knowledge with genuine empathy and care makes her a standout professional in our field. This award is a testament to her hard work and the positive impact she has on the lives of her patients and the wider community."
Lydia joined the Julian Davies group of independent practices in April, 2023, after previously owning her own practice, Ernest Opticians in Monmouth. Since joining the group, she has been an integral party of the Julian Davies Opticians family.
"Winning Optometrist of the Year is an incredible honour, and I’m truly humbled,” said Lydia.
“Every day, I’m driven by the opportunity to improve people’s lives through better vision and eye health. I feel privileged to serve the South Wales community, where I’ve built lasting relationships with families and individuals who trust us with their eyecare,” she added.