Usk Bridge repairs set to cause traffic delays this June
Usk Bridge will undergo repairs from June 8-13, resulting in a three-way traffic light system that may cause delays. Plan your journeys accordingly.
By Grace Price | Reporter |
Tuesday 3rd June 2025 7:00 pm
