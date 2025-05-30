National Highways have stated that to carry out the works safely they will have to close the A40 between Whitchurch and Dixon roundabout overnight between 8pm and 6am on June 6 and 7.
According to Apple maps it will take over 50 miles which is around one hour and fifty minutes just to get back to Monmouth again, as the diversion route takes you through Ross-On-Wye up on the A49 towards Hereford, to Abergavenny back through to Monmouth.
You can find out more information on The National Highways website.
