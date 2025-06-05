A local author has visited a group in Blaenau Gwent to deliver his first public talk about the personal story of his experiences growing up and volunteering abroad, how that affected his mental health and the difference talking to each other can make.
‘You’re Never Alone’ is bringing together men from all kinds of backgrounds to talk about their experiences over breakfast, cold water swimming and weekly sessions at the Tabor Centre in Brynmawr.
The group of friends also use their companionship to benefit good causes, raising £12,000 for Hospice of the Valleys by doing the Three Peaks Challenge and supporting each other’s professional ventures.
“I started coming on the walks because I enjoy getting out and staying fit,” said Ian Jones, who is the group’s vice chairman.
“But actually, getting out in the fresh air and talking to each other is good for you. We are all about getting rid of the stigma that men can’t talk to each other.”
“What we’ve got going here really does get people up and out of bed to talk to people who might have similar experiences, or even just feeling like you have been listened to means so much to all of us,” he continued.
Walks take place every week on a Sunday at 9am at various locations, with cold water dips on Saturdays at 08:30am.
There is also a breakfast club every Friday at 09:45am at Sue’s Cafe in Brynmawr.
At the meeting, Sam Wilkes delivered a presentation about his book, ‘The Forge Within’, which the father describes as a no-nonsense survival guide for anyone battling their anxiety, trauma and breakdowns.
Speaking to the Chronicle about why now is the time to use his experiences to help others, he said he wanted to make the book as relatable as possible.
“I want to relate to everyone in the simplest way to understand. You wouldn’t speak to your mates at the pub with the jargon so many other books like this contain, so I don’t see why I would write like it.”
While essentially being a self-help book, The Forge Within carries a deeper social purpose centred around being transparent with each other and learning from each other’s experiences and feelings.
Having played sport for Wales at an international level, volunteered abroad and starting a family much closer to home, Sam hopes he is able to pass on the lessons he has learned along the way to make a difference to the lives of others.
“If I have helped only one person, I feel as if that difference has been made,” he said.
“But if everyone buys into this message, it turns from one person to two and eventually snowballs.”
“My story isn’t more important than anyone else’s, but somehow getting to where I am today is really where my passion has come from. I just want people to finish reading it and think that this guy gets it.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.