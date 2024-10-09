CHILDREN were excited by a celebration of nature and sustainable food at County Hall.
The Monmouthshire Council event brought together practitioners of nature recovery and local food production to showcase their work and foster future collaborations.
Youngsters from classes 3 and 4 at Usk Church in Wales Primary School participated in pollinator-based activities and performed their Pollinator song as part of the showcase.
In opening the event, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, emphasised the council's commitment to eco-friendly initiatives: "As a council, we are diligently working with partners from sustainable land management and the local food economy to mitigate the impact of climate change here in Monmouthshire.
"Between us, we can use our shared expertise to do more, and the council is proud to sit at the table and be part of the conversation about this vital subject."
Throughout the day, guests were treated to a series of engaging talks by Sam Bosanquet, Dan Smith, Derrick Jones, and Damon Rees.
In addition, guests were given the unique opportunity to be involved in creating the Monmouthshire panel of the Bio-tapestry being created by the Gwent Green Grid, further highlighting the collaborative spirit of the event.
Cllr Brocklesby invited guests to get involved in the public consultation currently taking place on the council's Local Nature Recovery Action Plan (NRAP) and Green Infrastructure Strategy, adding: "The Nature Recovery Action Plan and Green Infrastructure Strategy sets out how we as a council will work to lower the impact on climate change.
“We want to engage with as many partners and residents as possible to work together to make positive changes in our county."
To find out more about the strategy and take part in the consultation, please visit: https://www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/green-infrastructure/local-nrap-and-gi-strategy-consultation/