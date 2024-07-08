Smiths Auctions in Newent encountered some surprising outcomes at their June Antiques and Collectables sale. Perhaps if they had tried out the Victorian crystal ball, which sold for £310 against a £100/£150 estimate, it might have given the auctioneers more insight into the sale results to expect. The fortune tellers ball came complete with a turned mahogany stand, an instruction booklet and a small fringed cloth to keep the ball covered when not in use!
The top result of the sale was predictably found in the coin section with a commemorative gold sovereign set which made £3,100. Other results from the highly successful section included a Roman Valentinian I AV Solidus 364-375AD gold coin which made £720 against a £400/£600 estimate and George III 1790 Spade guinea which made £460 despite it’s less than perfect condition.
A large ceramics section saw rather more mixed results with the better quality lots performing well, whilst some of the lesser quality mixed lots failed to find buyers. A Victorian stoneware baby’s bottle featuring a commemorative portrait of Queen Victorian made £270 against a £100/£150 estimate whilst an 18th century Delft flower brick in extremely poor condition still managed to reach £130.
The silver and jewellery sections performed well, as usual, with a rare Georgian silver Argyle selling for £500 and a silver fox form novelty bottle opener and corkscrew set selling for £300. An unusual large and ornate Victorian electroplated serving dish made a surprising £240 against a modest £20/£40 estimate. It was sold to a buyer in India after a prolonged internet battle with a buyer from Singapore. The top price in the jewellery section was made by a gold asymmetrical bangle which made £800.
The collectables section also provided some interesting results - with a Winchester College handwritten cricket score book dating from the 1830’s making £210 against a £20/£30 estimate and an 18th century Masonic pendant making £270 against similar expectations.
A wide selection of paintings in the sale sold successfully with an oil of Anglesey by Charles Wyatt Warren making £980 against a £300/£500 and a watercolour of Farm Buildings by Ethelbert White making £400 against a £150/£200 estimate. An attractive Pre-Raphaelite watercolour and embroidered picture of ‘Emelye’ with text from the Canterbury Tales came with a distinguished provenance which helped it to reach £540 against an £80/£120 estimate.
