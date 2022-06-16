Unsafe-to-enter building delays fire investigation

Fire crews tackle the blaze at a Blaenavon industrial estate on Wednesday night ( Pic from South Wales Fire and Rescue )

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of a major fire were delayed last week as the structure was still too unsafe to enter.

More than 100 firefighters fought the blaze at Blaenavon’s Gilchrist Thomas Industrial Estate on Wednesday, June 8, (picture right) after the Caravan Repair Centre warehouse went up in flames.

Employees have told how they rescued their boss from the flames after being alerted to the late-night fire, which wrecked the building, caravans and vehicles.

Dan Clint and Morgan Sullivan said they received a desperate phone call from him around 10.45pm and rushed to the scene two minutes away, finding him overcome by smoke behind a locked yard gate which could only be opened from outside.

They were beaten back by flames in the shop, but luckily were able to get the keys and open the gate to drag their boss to safety with the help of firefighters who had just arrived.

Morgan said they only just got out in time, as the whole place went up in flames moment after getting him out.

His boss was taken to the Grange Hospital suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the Grange Hospital for treatment.

Mystery still surrounds the cause of the blaze, and seven days after the incident, a spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “A cause has not yet been determined as the structure is too unstable to enter.

“We will continue to work alongside our partner agencies to investigate this incident.”

Some 40 crews were involved in bringing the fire under control, while residents were warned to stay indoors as plumes of smoke rose from the estate and 21 neighbouring properties were left without power.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Upon arrival, crews were faced with a large, well-developed fire affecting a large building, approximately 80mx30m and several caravans and vehicles.

“The building and a large number of caravans and vehicles have been completely destroyed by fire.

“One person was rescued from the premises and all other persons have been accounted for.

“Crews used specialist equipment, including a ground monitor, hose reel jets, aerial ladder platforms and water bowsers, to strategically manage the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

“Members of the public were advised to avoid the area to allow for emergency service access.