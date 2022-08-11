Ukrainian youngsters attend Rotary young leaders course
Subscribe newsletter
Five Ukrainian young people from across Monmouthshire attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) course at the Storey Arms in the Brecon Beacons on 7th-12th August 2022, joining thirteen other young people from across South Wales and the West of England.
Their attendance was facilitated by Abergavenny Rotary Club working in partnership with the Usk and North Monmouthshire Support for Ukrainian Sponsors and Guests and the Rotary in Southern Wales RYLA Team.
During the school summer holiday break Storey Arms hosts the RYLA scheme on behalf of the Rotary Club Association. 16 and 17 year old are sponsored by their local Rotary Club Organisations to attend this scheme where leadership skills and qualities are encouraged during a week of adventurous activities.
The five Ukrainian young people – including one girl who lives with her family in Llanwenarth in Abergavenny - will be presented with their Certificates at a special ceremony to be hosted by Abergavenny Rotary Club in September 2022.
The costs of the course for these five participants were funded by the Rotary Ukraine Disaster Response Fund.
Rotary District Governor Wayne Morgan MBE from Bridgend Rotary Club joined the course on Thursday and took part in a caving session with the youngsters.
Mr Morgan said, “I was incredibly impressed with the Ukrainian young people and how polite and well-mannered they were and mature beyond their years”.
“They are a real credit to their country and helped to make this course something quite special and one which I am sure they and their new found Welsh and English friends will remember for the rest of their lives”, he said.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |