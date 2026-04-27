A staggering two thirds (67%) of Welsh residents have stated their support for improving people’s access to the countryside, with only one in 20 (5%) opposing the idea.
This is according to new YouGov research commissioned by the national cycling charity Cycling UK, ahead of May’s Senedd elections, signalling a significant show of unity across the country.
From North Wales (68%) to the South West (64%), from those that speak some Welsh (77%) to those that speak no Welsh at all (62%), from urban residents to those living in more rural parts of Wales, people across Wales overwhelmingly support greater countryside access.
Support peaks at 77% for people who speak some Welsh, with the lowest figure being 58% among people aged 65+. Opposition remains strikingly low across every demographic group surveyed, not exceeding 10% in any segment of the population.
The findings reflect More in Common's recent research which revealed that love of nature and green space is one of the few things that brings people together across politics. Over 3 in 4 (78%) of those aged 16 to 30 backed expanding access with support holding firm across every socio-economic background, with an average of 2 in 3 (66%) working-class and professional communities (routine 64%, intermediate 65% and higher 69% socio-economic classification) in favour. Even in rural Wales, almost two-thirds (61%) of respondents supported improved access.
While three National Parks cover 20% of the land area of Wales, not everyone can easily reach them without using a car. Cycling UK argues that by improving cycling and walking access to the countryside as a whole, not just national parks, more communities will benefit, with local economies also given a boost.
The findings come as countryside access has proven to deliver huge economic benefits as well as environmental ones, creating significant job opportunities and adding more to the economy. The Economic and Social Evaluation of the Outdoor Activity Sector in Wales, published in 2023 that the outdoor activity tourism sector contributes a total net impact of £1.6bn annually and supports 31,278 jobs (21% of all tourism jobs in Wales).
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