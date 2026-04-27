The findings reflect More in Common's recent research which revealed that love of nature and green space is one of the few things that brings people together across politics. Over 3 in 4 (78%) of those aged 16 to 30 backed expanding access with support holding firm across every socio-economic background, with an average of 2 in 3 (66%) working-class and professional communities (routine 64%, intermediate 65% and higher 69% socio-economic classification) in favour. Even in rural Wales, almost two-thirds (61%) of respondents supported improved access.