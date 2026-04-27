Wales’ biggest cities are out-earned by Monmouthshire as the highest paid area in Wales.
A new study by professional CV builder CVMaker has revealed the differences in earnings across the four UK nations.
The analysis of Office for National Statistics data shows that the median gross weekly earnings for full-time employees varies across the country, with Scottish workers earning £3,614.00 more annually than those in Wales.
Scotland ranks as the country's highest-paying nation with median weekly earnings of £773.80. The Shetland Isles are Scotland’s highest-paid area, with residents earning £859.10 on average, an increase of 11% on Scotland’s overall average.
England claims second place with weekly earnings of £770.70, just £3.10 behind Scotland. The City of London is the highest paid area in England. Residents earn an average of £1,278.50, a staggering 66% more than the average of the region.
Northern Ireland takes third position with weekly pay of £713.10. This figure is 8% lower than Scotland’s average but is 1% higher than Wales.
Completing the list is Wales, with an average weekly pay of £704.30. Wales’ biggest cities are outearned by Monmouthshire as the highest paid area in Wales. Residents in Monmouthshire earn an average of £773.50 per week, just 30p less than Scotland’s overall average, and 10% higher than the rest of Wales.
Nicky Klaasse, CEO at CVMaker, commented on the findings, "These statistics show the disparities across the UK, with the highest-earning areas differing from traditionally wealthy residential neighbourhoods, with financial and energy sectors as well as rural areas. The data highlights how dramatically location can impact earning potential.
"What's particularly interesting is seeing Scotland ranking so highly. It’s clear that some areas have undergone significant economic transformation in recent years, attracting high-paying industries and skilled professionals.
"For job seekers, understanding these regional variations can be valuable when considering where to focus their search. A role in the City or Canary Wharf might offer substantially higher earnings than the same position elsewhere in the UK."
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