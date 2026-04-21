A small rural pub with a big community heart is celebrating national recognition after winning the Community Category at the Wales Food and Drink Awards. The Halfway at Tal-y-Coed, received the award, with judges particularly recognising its unique partnership with Pubtopia CIC—a community initiative based at the pub. Run by Rhiannon Metters and Jason James, The Halfway has evolved into a thriving hub for local life. Alongside this, Pubtopia CIC—directed by Rhiannon Metters, Jack Davies and Emma Bacon—has been developed as a community-led initiative shaped by local people. Together, the pub and CIC are tackling rural isolation, supporting local producers, and creating opportunities for people to connect through a village shop, creative workshops, and plans for low-impact accommodation and a community vending scheme. Rhiannon Metters said: “We’re absolutely over the moon. While the award has our name on it, it really belongs to our whole community and the partnership we’ve built through Pubtopia.” This recognition highlights how rural pubs can work hand-in-hand with their communities to create lasting social and economic impact.