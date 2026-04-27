Abergavenny is often praised for its eclectic mix of independent retailers and hospitality venues, but new research could reveal how well it actually holds up against the nation’s ideal high street.
Spring and Autumn Fair and Faire has surveyed over 2,000 British shoppers and 650 UK retailers to publish its report on what Brits deem to be truly important to make the ‘perfect high street.’ Their findings were somewhat poignant when one considers the current issues facing Abergavenny.
Above all, free parking was found to be the biggest driver of footfall for businesses within town centres or high streets across the country. In fact, in areas where parking was free visitor numbers were measured at 69 per cent higher than those with pay-and-display car parks.
Now, while there is a free parking option in Abergavenny, this measure is removed every Tuesday - the town’s traditional market day. Meanwhile Castle Street, Tudor Street, Fairfield and Tiverton Place Car Parks all operate pay and display systems.
A report in The Chronicle earlier this year also made national headlines when the effective removal of disabled parking bays close to the town centre prompted local residents to say they would “Rather go to Cwmbran.”
On April 16, Monmouthshire Council increased its parking tariffs from £2.20 to £2.30 per hour and a full day of parking now costs £7.
But should having a viable free parking option be the qualifying criteria for a bustling town? It certainly hasn’t been the death-knell of the high street everywhere. In nearby Crickhowell, there isn’t a single chain store in the town centre and it has even won the award for the UK’s best high street. While the fees charged there are slightly cheaper than those in Monmouthshire, there are clearly other factors that are equally important to a thriving shopping community.
Abergavenny seemingly does very well in catering for what the vast majority of consumers use the high street for. 96 per cent of shoppers wanted more independent businesses in the survey, with bakeries and coffee shops topping the list of the Voices of Retail Report.
The research also found that people are still wary of AI and the increasing level of technology in the shopping experience too, with 85 per cent of visitors preferring in-person interactions. In fact, the rise of AI is pushing more footfall back into town as more shoppers say they would prefer to see their items in the flesh.
Therefore, shoppers are hardly abandoning physical retail and are still actively engaging with it. The public still spend an average of £66 each on the high street every month. But one can’t help thinking the parking issue makes visiting Abergavenny more difficult.
Aber does score highly on the list of the 20 top things the public believes makes the perfect high street. There are the bakers, all the independent restaurants and quirky gift shops, the abundant coffee shops, a butcher, Boots and even Greggs. The only two things off the list that are missing are free parking and M&S!
So, while the new data isn’t specific to Abergavenny, the town’s high street actually boasts a lot of what shoppers are looking for. But if more people are to return to shopping the ‘old way,’ charging more than a coffee for the car park isn’t going to encourage them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.