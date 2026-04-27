But should having a viable free parking option be the qualifying criteria for a bustling town? It certainly hasn’t been the death-knell of the high street everywhere. In nearby Crickhowell, there isn’t a single chain store in the town centre and it has even won the award for the UK’s best high street. While the fees charged there are slightly cheaper than those in Monmouthshire, there are clearly other factors that are equally important to a thriving shopping community.