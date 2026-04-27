Two grants are now open for projects which aim to improve the local environment and bring sustainable economic growth.
Expressions of Interest (EOI) are now being welcomed by Monmouthshire Council for its Place and Growth Investment Fund. It is a single access point supporting property improvement, including the renovation of spaces in need of attention and creating new work spaces.
Grant support is available to bring vacant and underused buildings meeting this criteria back into use to strengthen town centres and create jobs and space for businesses.
“The Place and Growth Investment Fund is about supporting projects that make a real difference to our towns and communities,” a spokesperson for Monmouthshire Council said.
“Submitting an Expression of Interest is a simple first step and allows us to provide early guidance to potential applicants. If you believe you have a project that meets the criteria, please submit a form or contact one of our team for an informal discussion.”
As part of the fund, there are two separate grants open for EOIs. The Town Centre Property Improvement Grant is designed to support improvements to properties within designated town centres and brings vacant buildings at the heart of communities back into use.
Meanwhile, the GrowthSpace grant focuses on unlocking the economic potential of vacant, disused, or underused sites and premises, particularly those with potential to support business growth, employment space, and new enterprises, where market barriers or viability gaps exist.
An Expression of Interest is a short, initial stage that helps determine whether a project is eligible before progressing to a full application.
Expressions of Interest must be submitted by 31 May 2026. Additional information and the Expression of Interest form are available at letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/place-and-growth.
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