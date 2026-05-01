THERE was a big Abergavenny welcome this morning for our cousins from across the channel as a coach party from Beaupreau arrived in town.
Eighteen families from our French twin town are in Abergavenny for three days to visit iconic landmarks such as St. Mary’s Church, Linda Vista Gardens, Town Hall, and the Castle, and, of course, for the youngsters in the contingent to play some football.
After being greeted at the Tithe Barn by Mayor Philip Bowyer and members of the Abergavenny and Beaupreau Twinning Association, the visitors were taken on a tour of the town by Twinning Association Chair John Prosser.
The tour will end at Pen-y-Pound, where they will meet their host families for the weekend.
Saturday will begin with the youngsters taking part in the football festival at Pen-y-Pound, organised by Abergavenny Town FC and the Abergavenny Rhinos.
There will be over 800 footballers taking part from England and Wales, and of course, France.
The Chronicle wishes the visitors all the best and hopes they have a weekend to remember!
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