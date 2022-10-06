Two serious road traffic accidents in Abergavenny within days

A spokesperson from the Wales Air Ambulance service said: “Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Abergavenny area on the afternoon of Thursday October 6. Our Cardiff-based crew arrived at the scene at 14:01. Following treatment at the scene from our on-board medics, we airlifted a patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, leaving the scene at 15:08 and arriving at the hospital at 15:20.”