Two serious road traffic accidents in Abergavenny within days
Subscribe newsletter
A 21-year-old man died and a 65-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in two separate road traffic accidents that happened within days of each other in Abergavenny last week.
On Tuesday October 4, Gwent police officers were called out to a road traffic accident in Penpergwm, Abergavenny at around 8.45am.
Personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended but Gwent Police sadly confirmed that a 21-year-old man from Hereford was pronounced dead at the scene.
A section of King Road in Penpergwm, was closed in the early afternoon while emergency services attended.
This incident was followed just a few days later by another road traffic accident where a man was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle crash which closed an Abergavenny road for several hours.
Gwent Police received a report of a road traffic collision on the Old Ross Road in Abergavenny at around 12.05pm on Thursday October 6.
The collision involved a van, a motorbike and a car.
A 65-year-old motorcyclist rider was taken to hospital by helicopter for treatment.
Officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the Welsh Air Ambulance.
A spokesperson from the Wales Air Ambulance service said: “Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in the Abergavenny area on the afternoon of Thursday October 6. Our Cardiff-based crew arrived at the scene at 14:01. Following treatment at the scene from our on-board medics, we airlifted a patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, leaving the scene at 15:08 and arriving at the hospital at 15:20.”
A member of the public whose friend who was badly injured in the road traffic collision on the Old Ross Road would like to thank a woman who stayed for three hours to help assist emergency services with the injured person.
Speaking to the Chronicle, the biker said: “The ‘local hero’ stayed with the casualty throughout the whole period, sitting with him and ensuring he remained awake, and helped load him into the ambulance.
“We were all too shocked to try to get her details but we all thought she was brilliant and we are extremely grateful to her, and wanted to thank her as she deserves recognition for this selfless act.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |