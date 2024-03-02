This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 1°C with no chance of rain.
The sky is cloudy, but don't let that deter you from your plans.
As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C.
Again, no rain is expected, so your afternoon activities should go uninterrupted.
Now, let's take a look at what's in store for tomorrow.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer than today, at 3°C.
The sky will be cloudy, similar to today.
In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 5°C.
However, scattered showers are expected, so make sure to have your umbrella handy.
As for the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.
There will be some rain, but not enough to cause any major disruptions.
So, overall, it's a typical week in Abergavenny with a mix of sun and rain.
Remember to dress warmly and keep dry.
