This morning in Abergavenny, it's a cool 1°C with no chance of rain.

The sky is cloudy, but don't let that deter you from your plans.

As we move into the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 4°C.

Again, no rain is expected, so your afternoon activities should go uninterrupted.

Now, let's take a look at what's in store for tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will be a bit warmer than today, at 3°C.

The sky will be cloudy, similar to today.

In the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 5°C.

However, scattered showers are expected, so make sure to have your umbrella handy.

As for the rest of the week, the temperature will remain constant at 5°C.

There will be some rain, but not enough to cause any major disruptions.

So, overall, it's a typical week in Abergavenny with a mix of sun and rain.

Remember to dress warmly and keep dry.

This article was automatically generated