However, corporate cinema chains that rhyme with the word blue are a dirty word as far as everyone who works in Brynmawr Pictures is concerned. As Beth stresses, “We’re more known as the pictures than the cinema and it’s a point of pride with us that we keep both our ticket and snack prices low. Compared with the big players, what we offer is a bargain, but we don’t see it that way. We believe that no one should be priced out of going to the pictures. Since our refurbishment and new seats, people have got all the legroom they could possibly want, and we have the added advantage of having a 195-seat auditorium that has 130 years of history. You can feel all that romance and mystery as soon as you walk in here and that’s not something you can easily replicate.”