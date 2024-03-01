Susan Prangley started work in the Abergavenny branch of Barclays in 1969 and was there for 24 years. She told the Chronicle, “It’s an absolute shame what’s happening. Disgraceful if I’m to be honest. We’re gathered here the day before its closure and if you look inside there’s still a queue. There’s still a definite demand for in-person banking. It’s so sad to see it closing its doors. It’s a sign of the times but not necessarily for the better. It’s happening everywhere. Things are being moved online and to remote settings. However, when you lose the personal touch and face-to-face dynamic everyone and everything is a little more the poorer for it.”