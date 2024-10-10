TWO people have been taken to hospital, following a collision in Abergavenny.
Emergency services were alerted to a road traffic collision on the Old Ross Road, Llanvetherine, Abergavenny, at around 4pm on Wednesday, October 9.
Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service; the collision involved a Ford Transit van and a Ford Fiesta Zetec.
Gwent Police have confirmed that two people were taken to hospital for treatment, add that their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The road, which was closed for a short time, has since reopened.