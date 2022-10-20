Two more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire
There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Will Grimond
Thursday 20th October 2022 3:14 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 286 people had died in the area by October 7 (Friday) – up from 284 the week before.
They were among 10,777 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.