Two more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire

Two more deaths recorded in MonmouthshireThere were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Patrick Jack
Wednesday 27th July 2022 3:36 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 270 people had died in the area by July 15 (Friday) – up from 268 the week before.
They were among 10,420 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.