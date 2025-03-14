Abergavenny and Beaupréau Twinning Association recently held its Annual General Meeting at which Chair John Prosser gave a report on the years activities. He related that the past twelve months had been a busy period for the association with a trip to Beaupreau by Abergavenny Rhinos football club, a delegation of committee members and ten air cadets having attended twinning celebrations in Munsingen (a town in Germany twinned with Beaupreau), and a party of 43 students and three teachers from Lycée Général Et Technologique Julien Gracq in Beaupréau visiting Abergavenny in November.
Progress had been made on developing a web site and a Facebook page which should become available in the near future, along with a new safeguarding policy. An association sweatshirt and tee shirt had also been developed complete with coats of arms of both towns, and are available for association members to purchase. Plans for a Europiad Sports Festival in 2026 were also launched.
Anyone wishing to join in twinning activities should contact John Prosser by email at [email protected]
Mr Prosser presented a bouquet of flowers to founder member Gill Crane, Citoyen d’Honneur de Beaupreau, who stood down from the committee at tthe AGM and thanked her for her valued support to the association since day one in 1988! Gill will continue as a member of the association.
Beaupréau is a picturesque commune situated in the Pays de la Loire region of western France. Nestled in the Maine-et-Loire department, it boasts a rich history dating back to medieval times. The town features beautiful architecture, including the stunning Château de Beaupréau. Surrounded by lush countryside, it offers a tranquil environment with charming streets, vibrant local culture, and a welcoming community. It's a perfect spot for exploring French heritage and nature.