The Village Alive Trust, local buildings preservation charity, has won grant support from the Architectural Heritage Fund to carry out a year long survey of the bats which frequent the closed St Teilo’s Church at Llanarth, near Raglan.
Trustee Pat Griffiths said the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF) supports the project to rejuvenate the closed Grade II* listed church as a rural community well being hub, with heritage space, café and bell ringing training.
“Since 2019, when the church was put up for sale, and The Village Alive Trust asked the Church in Wales for a chance to restore it for the community to access, the AHF has been tremendously supportive for which we are very grateful,” said Pat. “We have been awarded three separate AHF grants. The first was towards an initial feasibility study to look at what could work in this village church which closed in 2013. This was followed by a business project development grant, last year, and now we have been awarded a grant towards the year long bat survey, which is essential for any planning application to be put forward.
“These offers of financial assistance, coupled with generous donations from bereaved families, supporters and existing Trust funds, has allowed our small group of volunteers to further this project since Covid disruption. The project ultimately would give back to the local community an important heritage building. This would create a drop-in place to meet in a café, as well as fostering the work of mental health charities interested in using the various spaces which can be created in the bell tower, the chancel area and on a new mezzanine level and in part of the nave.
“ Currently architects Morgan and Horowskyj are planning how the church building space could be best used, and meet conservation criteria, and be a warm and welcoming building, incurring minimum running costs for energy use.
“The project development report being carried out by consultant Gareth Kiddie, after a tendering process last year, is due soon. Trustees and the project board expect to be able build on this report to approach National Lottery funders for the huge investment needed to repair, refurbish and reuse St Teilo’s Church. Hopefully after discussions there could be an Expression of Interest to Lottery for project development support.
“Although this building is now redundant as a church, the right Reverend Cherry Vann, the Bishop of Monmouth, has visited the church to meet the Trust, and is fully supportive of the project which she considers would help tackle social isolation in the rural community, “ said Pat.
“A joint community survey carried out with Llanarth Village Hall trustees has revealed support for facilities to be created in the church to complement those run at the hall and cricket club. Llanarth has lost schools, a shop and post office, and there is widespread acclaim for reusing the church.”
St Teilo’s has Norman origins and has a working churchyard but currently no facilities for people visiting family graves, no water supply or WC, no designated parking or anywhere to enjoy refreshment. Gwent Wildlife Trust has designated the churchyard an important haven for flora and fauna within the farmed landscape and sensitive management is needed there.
The Village Alive Trust website www.villagealivetrust.org.uk includes a drone film showing St Teilo’s Church which was kindly produced free of charge by Red 90, a locally based company. The website is due for a new look, subject to grant funding being obtained. Fund raising or donations towards the work of The Village Alive Trust is always welcomed to complement the hours of voluntary research and grant application work carried out by the Trustees and members.
Anyone who would like to know more or to sign up for updates on the Trust’s project can contact Pat Griffiths on [email protected] or 01873 821418.