Tributes have been paid to a “quiet and gentle” man and avid Herefordshire grassroots football fan.
Clive Alfred Morgan, a former agricultural sales representative, died peacefully at the age of 81 surrounded by his family on July 14.
Mr Morgan, formerly of Monmouth and most recently of Abergavenny, was a keen footballer at Redbrook Rovers and a cricketer for Monmouth in the Marches League.
During his working years, Mr Morgan travelled around Monmouthshire farms as an agricultural sales representative for Arthur Griffiths Farm Supplies and later worked at Natural Animal Feeds.
Mr Morgan’s family has paid tribute to a quiet and gentle man who cared deeply about his family.
He leaves behind his wife, Liz, sons Paul and Ian, siblings, Josephine and Christopher, daughter-in-law Sara, and grandchildren Lola and Ottalie.
A celebration of Mr Morgan’s life for family and friends will take place at Gwent Crematorium Chapel in Cwmbran on Monday, August 14 at 2.30pm.
There is no need to wear black and the family has requested that no flowers are sent, with donations, if desired, to Velindre Cancer Centre and St David’s Hospice Care.
Friends are welcome to join Mr Morgan’s family afterwards at the reception at The Clytha Arms near Abergavenny from 3.30pm.
For any enquiries, please contact TJ Thomas and Sons on 01495 303273.