Andris was born in Jaunpiebalga, Latvia, Baltic States, the middle child of three, on August 21, 1941. The Taurins family left the Port of Liepjaia, Latvia, on October 14 1944, via Copenhagen, to escape the Russian advance. They spent two years in Greven Displaced Person camp in Germany and while father (Arnolds) was allowed to come to the UK to find work it was to be a year before his mother-law, wife and children, were permitted to follow and settle.