Andris (Andy) Taurins the first Latvian Honorary Cosult to Wales has died suddenly at home in Llanellen, Abergavenny on with Ann, his wife of nearly 60 years, at his side.
Andris was born in Jaunpiebalga, Latvia, Baltic States, the middle child of three, on August 21, 1941. The Taurins family left the Port of Liepjaia, Latvia, on October 14 1944, via Copenhagen, to escape the Russian advance. They spent two years in Greven Displaced Person camp in Germany and while father (Arnolds) was allowed to come to the UK to find work it was to be a year before his mother-law, wife and children, were permitted to follow and settle.
Andy spoke Latvian fluently and was appointed the very first Latvian Honorary Consul to Wales in 2002, retiring in 2021. In November 2018, when Latvia celebrated the momentous centenary of their first Independence Day , Andris received, from the President himself, one of Latvia’s highest awards: the state decoration, the Cross of Recognition, Commander, in honour of his dedication and service - a very proud moment, witnessed by his son Simon and many Latvian friends in Riga.
In 1999 he become the Chairman of the Wales Baltic Society. The Latvian consulate was based in his office in Abergavenny. On special days, including his birthday, the striking dark red and white flag flew proudly from the upstairs window. In 1991, on his 50th, Latvian Independence was announced for the second time!
Andy studied Civil Engineering at Imperial College, London, and was a keen rugby player, Captain of the 1st XV. He set up his own business as a management consultant in 1977 and remained busy, working on various projects, mostly as chairman, despite serious bouts of ill health in the last four years or so.
He married Ann (a professional singer) in North Wales in October 1964 and they have a son and daughter, Simon and Sarah. He was a doting ‘Grandpa’ to Alexander, Dominic, Oliver, and Lydia (Taurins), and Madeleine, Amelia and Rebecca (McCormack) – and was very proud of them all.
He was pre-deceased by his older brother Aivars and younger sister Mara.
He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, all the family, near and far, and very many friends and remembered for his grace, humour, kindness and generosity. Many have said he was a ‘real gentleman’.
His parents were Lutheran with a strong faith. He and Ann attended the Church in Wales, with similar liturgy to the Lutherans. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 2.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Goetre, with internment in the churchyard..
There will be family flowers only with donations if wished to Velindre Cancer Hospital, Charity 10520501, where he was treated for many months a few years ago.
“The surgeons and staff were so kind and made his recovery even more assured. He was fortunate enough - and grateful - to have excellent CT scan results recently. Unfortunately other health problems which were less obvious were to bring to an end this person’s life with little warning,” said son Simon
Further enquiries to Ted Williams & Sons, Abergavenny.