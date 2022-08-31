Tributes paid to Salvation Army stalwart

Commenting on the loss of Brin, Lieutenant Nick Pryor of The Salvation Army said, ‘Brin’s passing has come as a tremendous shock to all of us. He was a kind and generous man and we will miss him dearly. At the same time, we know that Brin was a man of sincere faith and we rejoice that he has been, in Salvation Army parlance, “Promoted to Glory”. His example of faithful service is one that we will all try to live up to in the days to come.’