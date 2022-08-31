Tributes paid to Salvation Army stalwart
Members and friends of Abergavenny Salvation Army are mourning the loss of popular local man Brinley Morris, who has died at the age of 77 following a stroke.
Brin was an active member of The Salvation Army from his childhood in Newport, then in Risca and, for the last 20 years, in Abergavenny.
He was a familiar face on the High Street selling the Salvation Army papers; usually with his dogs, Skye and Mimi, by his side.
His efforts raised thousands of pounds to support the work of the church and charity in the Abergavenny area.
An experienced tuba player, Brin was also a dependable member of Abergavenny Salvation Army band and other brass ensembles.
Away from The Salvation Army, and although he would have been 78 in November, Brin continued to work as a school bus driver in Abergavenny.
Brin will be fondly remembered by the dozens of past and present passengers, and their families, who appreciated his warm, caring nature and his willingness to go the extra mile for people.
Commenting on the loss of Brin, Lieutenant Nick Pryor of The Salvation Army said, ‘Brin’s passing has come as a tremendous shock to all of us. He was a kind and generous man and we will miss him dearly. At the same time, we know that Brin was a man of sincere faith and we rejoice that he has been, in Salvation Army parlance, “Promoted to Glory”. His example of faithful service is one that we will all try to live up to in the days to come.’
Funeral details will follow in the coming days.
