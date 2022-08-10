Tributes paid to Monmouthshire Councillor Bob Greenland
Tributes have been paid to Monmouthshire County Councillor Bob Greenland, who sadly passed away yesterday (Tuesday August 9).
Cllr Greenland, served the Devauden ward as a Conservative councillor from 2004, and was Deputy Leader of the County Council for over a decade.
His death was announced this morning by Monmouthshire Council Chief Executive Paul Matthews, who said Cllr Greenland “died peacefully at home yesterday”.
Paying tribute on social media, Paul Matthews said: “Bob has been a giant within local government across the United Kingdom – always kind and caring. We will miss him hugely.”
Following news of Cllr Greenland’s death, tributes have flooded in from local politicians.
Former Monmouthshire council leader Peter Fox, who is now represents Monmouth in the Senedd, described Bob Greenland as “one of the most highly regarded and talented politicians in Wales”.
Mr Fox added: “He was my deputy on Monmouthshire Council for 13 years and one of my closest friends; an outstanding man in so many ways.
"My deepest condolences to Scilla and family. RIP my friend."
The current leader of the Conservative group in Monmouthshire County Council, Richard John said Cllr Greenland was a "very dear friend" and a "giant of local government".
Former Monmouthshire Council deputy leader Sara Jones said: “I just can’t put into words how kind, wise and caring Bob was, and how much he will be missed by us.
“He always knew what to say, when to get in touch - he provided wise guidance and care to all that knew him. Goodnight our friend.”
