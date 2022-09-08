Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II
Natasha Asghar pays tribute to HM The Queen
Following the sad news of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth, Natasha Asghar said:
“This dreadful news, although not unexpected, has still come as a huge shock and brings to an end the longest reign of any British Monarch in history.”
“There is no denying that Her Majesty The Queen was a remarkable woman who served this country and the Commonwealth with great loyalty and dedication.”
“She has been an inspiration, role model, and huge stalwart to millions of people here in Wales, the rest of the UK and across the globe.”
“Throughout Her long reign, Her Majesty didn’t put a foot wrong.”
“The Queen was a figurehead for the UK during times of enormous change, a constant, reassuring presence as we saw so clearly during the recent pandemic.”
“It was an honour to meet The Queen at the opening ceremony of the Welsh Parliament and to meet Her face to face will always be one of the highlights of my career.”
“We recently celebrated the Platinum Jubilee to mark Her role at the very heart of our nation.”
“Today, we come together to mourn the loss of a mother, grandmother, great grandmother as well as our Head of State.”
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”
