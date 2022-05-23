Trees to be planted to mark Jubilee

As preparations begin around the country to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a special celebration will take place in Abergavenny with the planting of a Platinum Jubilee Tree.

On Wednesday May 25 at Linda Vista Gardens a Platinum Jubilee Tree will be presented to representatives of Abergavenny Town Council and all primary schools in Abergavenny.

Local businessman Ian McDonald – who owns Abergavenny Garden Centre - and international entertainer Bryn Yemm came up with the idea by combining their talents and resources, as a way of ensuring the town has a long-lasting memorial of this unique event in our history.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations have been organised to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign as monarch – an unprecedented achievement that is unlikely to be repeated.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ian and Bryn said: “We wanted to make a contribution of our town’s celebrations of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee that will provide both a long lasting commemoration of this historic event and a place for our townsfolk to reflect upon all those who have dedicated themselves to the service of others.

“After all, this is not a once in a lifetime experience, it may be unique in the history of our monarchy, of our nation.”

Abergavenny Garden Centre have chosen the Rowan tree (Sorbus Aucuparia also known as Mountain Ash) to be planted for the presentation.

The tree has been sourced and provided by the garden centre specially to mark the occasion.

Abergavenny Garden Centre Director, Gavin Trinder explained: “A native tree was considered most suitable for the presentation we choose the Rowan as it a hardy species that thrives in most soils.

“Each year it will grow from bud to blossom to berries, attracting a wide range of pollinating insects and birds. It is also deep rooted in our Celtic culture and folklore. If a tree is not appropriate for your garden, Her Majesty’s favourite flower is the Lilly of the Valley, a fitting alternative for those who wish to plant something as part of the jubilee celebrations”.

The trees will be presented to the public at Linda Vista Gardens on May 25, and planted in the gardens along with each primary school ground in the town. The objective of the trees is to provide a place of reflection and a greater understanding of our environment.