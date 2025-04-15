Disruption is expected to continue into the afternoon on train lines around Abergavenny, causing delays to connecting journeys from nearby stations.
A lorry hit a bridge on Broadoak, Gloucestershire, this morning which led to trains being delayed and cancelled on Transport for Wales services between Cardiff Central and Cheltenham Spa and CrossCountry services between Cardiff Central and Nottingham.
A National Rail spokesperson said: "A vehicle striking a bridge between Lydney and Cheltenham Spa means that trains must run at a reduced speed on the line towards Birmingham New Street.
"As a result, trains operating between these stations will be delayed by up to 15 minutes or cancelled. Disruption is expected until 12pm."
It has since confirmed that disruption is expected to last longer.