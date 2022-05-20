Tractors take to road to raise funds for MNDA charity

Members of four vintage tractor groups took part in a fundraising road run to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association ( Motor Neurone Disease Association )

Last month more than 60 vintage tractors/vehicles took part in a fundraising road run for the South East Wales branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The participants were members of 4 local tractor clubs; Antique Power Group, Border Counties Vintage Club, Chepstow & District Vintage Club and East Wales &Borders Vintage Enthusiasts,

The event was started by Peter Fox MS, who as a MND champion in the Senedd, gave an informative speech on why more needs to be done to help people with MND.

The road run started from Raglan livestock market and took in Raglan, Grosmont and the surrounding areas, before returning to the livestock centre for a hearty meal.

A fantastic total of £1850 was raised, which will be used to help support people with motor neurone disease in the South East Wales area.