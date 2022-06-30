Town’s Rotary club celebrate as new president installed

Pictured are the outgoing President Charles Harper handing over the chains of office to the incoming President Robert Parker

Members of Abergavenny Rotary Club celebrated their annual President’s Handover at a lunch in the Angel Hotel on Sunday, June 26 2022.

The outgoing Rotary President Mr Charles Harper welcomed special guests including the Town Mayor Mr Tony Konieczny and his Consort Mrs Sue Konieczny, the Rotary District Governor for Southern Wales Mr Wayne Morgan MBE and his wife Marilyn and other guests from Crickhowell Rotary Club and the Armed Services Breakfast Club as well as Fellow Rotarians and their partners and other family members.

Musical entertainment at the lunch was provided by Abergavenny busker Mr Jim Ramsey and the Holman family from Abergavenny, who run the Welsh registered charity Love Zimbabwe.

Also included at the handover were two inter Club quizzes with neighbouring Rotary Clubs as a well as progressive supper for members.

Reflecting on his year of office, the outgoing President Charles Harper, said: “My first job in July 2021 was participating in the opening of the Bailey Park Gates with the Town Mayor to which the Rotary Club donated a large sum of money for their refurbishment. This was followed by Rotarians helping with the manning of the entrance gates at the Shire Horse Show in July, and in August there was a social trip to White Castle Vineyard for a tour and wine tasting”.

“There was the Young Chef Final in the Market Hall at the Food Festival in September, followed by a Treasure Hunt in the streets of Abergavenny”, said Charles.

“I laid a wreath at the War Memorial on Armistice Sunday and in December I read a lesson at the Festival of nine lessons and Carols in St. Mary’s Priory where the Rotary Club provided mince pies and mulled wine”.

As well as an active social events programme, the Rotary Club held several promotional events in the town centre in March, April and May 2022 which included street collections for their Ukraine Appeal, raising over £4,000 which was sent to a Polish Rotary Club close to the Ukraine border providing relief for Ukrainian refugees.

These street events also promoted the annual Steam Rally in Bailey Park which returned on the Friday and Saturday of the Platinum Jubilee weekend at the beginning of June 2022, after a gap of three years due to the covid restrictions.

The Steam Rally was a great success and drew large crowds of people who thoroughly enjoyed the show over the two days. The Rally raised record sums of money for worthy causes in the town.

President Charles Harper said he had enjoyed his year of office and thanked his wife Susanne for her support and all his fellow Rotarians for their help and advice and for his Secretary, Robert Parker who he said had made his job easy. President Charles wished the incoming President Robert Parker the very best for his year ahead.

Incoming Abergavenny Rotary President Robert Parker also spoke at the handover, saying: “I would like to congratulate our outgoing President Charles on a very successful year, and would like to thank all members of the Abergavenny Rotary Club for the trust they have placed in me by electing me as their President for the coming year, which I am honoured and humbled to accept and will aim to fulfil to the best of my abilities”.

Robert added: “I look forward to working with the excellent team of Rotary members and another successful year for Rotary in Abergavenny.”

During President Charles Harper’s year of office, the Rotary Club increased its membership numbers which now stands at 33 members.

and decided to set up a Satellite Club, which is designed to appeal to the next generation of Rotarians.

Abergavenny Rotary currently have a vacancy for a Public Image lead to manage their press and public relations and social media channels. This could be an ideal opportunity for a person with the requisite skills who wants to give something back to the community and the wider world of Rotary. If you are interested finding out more, please contact David Tod, the Membership Secretary at [email protected] or phone 07879 330289.