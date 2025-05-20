Dyfed-Powys Police Rural Crime Team is investigating after a dog was reported chasing and attacking sheep near a reservoir yesterday.
The incident took place during the afternoon or early evening of yesterday (Monday, May 19) near Grwyne Fawr Reservoir, close to Forest Coal Pit.
Two walkers and their dog were seen near the reservoir dam when the dog escaped and chased an ewe and lamb. The ewe suffered injuries to its neck but managed to escape, leaving the lamb behind. The walkers later re-secured the dog before leaving the area.
Livestock worrying is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953. It involves dogs attacking or chasing farm animals, causing injury or distress. Such behaviour poses a serious risk not only to farmers’ livelihoods but also to animal welfare and road safety if frightened livestock stray onto roads.
Police are urging dog owners to keep their pets under control around livestock and to report any worrying incidents promptly.
Anyone with information can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting the reference 25000415135.