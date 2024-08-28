ABERGAVENNY is set to be transformed this weekend as residents and visitors alike enjoy an immersive foodie weekend. Meet growers, producers, exhibitors, caterers, educators, writers, campaigners, chefs and cooks. And - if you are a visitor rather than local - take the chance to pay a first visit to the numerous independent shops and cafés for which the market town of Abergavenny is renowned.
The Food Festival Lowdown
STROLLER TICKETS
You will need a multi-venue Stroller Ticket to access the markets. Adults: Day: £16 / Weekend: £25. Free entry for children under 16 if with an adult. All tickets are being sold in advance. You can opt to have them posted to you, or you can collect on the day. Buy online: www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com
The Stroller Ticket experience:
- Six fully accessible market venues within easy walking distance of each other.
- 190 top-notch exhibitors and caterers, chosen for quality and provenance.
- A full programme of demonstrations, talks and debates with some of the brightest lights of the food world.
- Family activities that are entertaining and informative.
TICKETED EVENTS
The Festival also has a programme of individually ticketed events. These include:
- Saturday evening Night Market with entertainment
- Party at The Castle (Saturday evening)
- Drinks Theatre masterclasses / tutored tastings
- Meet The Author sessions
- Talks in the Borough Theatre
- Tastings and hands-on workshops with The Abergavenny Baker.
Come back to our website all week for more information about what to see at this year’s Food Festival.