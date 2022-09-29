Town council explains flag fail
Abergavenny Town Council has defended the decision not to fly flags at the town hall at half mast following the death of The Queen after complaints from local residents.
As a mark of respect to the late monarch, flags at government and local council buildings were lowered to half-mast for a period of national mourning from the announcement of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 to her state funeral on Monday September 19.
However, many local residents noticed that Abergavenny Town Hall had not followed suite in flying flags at half mast or provding information about Books of Condolence which were available for the public to sign.
“It show no respect for the late Queen at all and I think it is disgusting,” said one angry resident, who visited the Chronicle office.
“I’m very disappointed in our town hall,” she added.
A spokesperson for Abergavenny Town Council explained that flags on the front of the Town Hall building could not be lowered to half-mast thanks to to the angle at which the flag poles are set.
The town council spokesperson added: “We only have capacity to have flags up, or not at all and for that reason Monmouthshire County Council removed them completely for the duration of the period of national mourning, as a mark of respect.”
As mentioned in the Chronicle and on Abergavenny Town Council website and social media channels a Book of Condolence was available for the public to sign in the Mayor’s Parlour on the first floor beside the ibrary in the town hall building, with posters on the doors of the library and community hub.
