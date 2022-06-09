Town celebrates Platinum Jubilee

The people of Abergavenny came together over the bank holiday weekend with the town hosting a number of special events to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of rule by the monarch.

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations got underway in Abergavenny on Thursday (June 2) with the proclamation of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by Town Crier Cllr David Simcock, accompanied by Abergavenny Mayor Tony Konieczny and Mace Bearer James Davis, pictured right.

The Proclamation in Abergavenny was followed by a Procession through town.

Town Crier Cllr David Simcock was accompanied by Town Mayor Tony Konieczny and Mace Bearer James Davis, along with Chair of Monmouthshire County Council Cllr Laura Wright and Abergavenny Town Councillor Kyle Eldridge who acted as flag bearer for the procession.

The Procession began outside the Market Hall on Cross Street before passing through St John’s Square and Nevill Street, before finishing on Frogmore Street. Jubilee celebrations in the town continued into the evening, with Abergavenny Town Council hosting a community Night Market in the Market Hall.

Musical entertainment was provided by the Abergavenny Borough Band, who played the first hour, before local group Choirs for Good performed a set in what was their first public performance since the Covid pandemic.

(Video from Abergavenny Market Facebook)

Ethan Stockham from the Abergavenny Borough Band played the Fanfare ‘Majesty’ leading in to the performance by Choirs For Good. They also performed “Life Lived With Grace” at 8:45pm when the Town Hall Clock faces were lit up in red, white and blue, as the town ‘beacon’.

On Sunday June 5, Abergavenny Town Council hosted a Big Jubilee Picnic and Street Party at Abergavenny Market Hall to mark the final day of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee. Due to inclement weather, the whole event was held inside the Market Hall, and the party atmosphere drew in crowds from far and wide as many events were rained off elsewhere.

DJ Matt Lane entertained the masses with the party classics, The Hollywells performed a set from the Mezzanine across the hall, wowing the crowd with their accapella melodies. Rivers & Roads performed a set of smooth country classics, and the finale was an incredible performance by the award-winning Dance Attack Collection, fresh from being crowned National Champions in London on Thursday!

The Big Jubilee Picnic and Street Party at Abergavenny Market Hall on Sunday June 5 ( Pic from Sandra Rosser )

The Chock Shop were there selling cakes and brownies, Millie’s Sweet Shop from Cybi walk brought along sweets and bubble tea, plus market cornerstones Fizzyville, Espresso Bar and Bellemoon Vintage completed the market vibe.

A spokesperson from Abergavenny Town Council said: ”It has been incredible to be able to host such a fantastic community event for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

‘‘Seeing people from all corners of the town come together, decorating tables, waving flags, wearing crowns, and sharing picnics, has been a joy to see and be a part of.

‘‘After the last few years, to finally be able to come together as a community for such a momentous occasion has been truly humbling and heart-warming.”