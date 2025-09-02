STAGE five of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men is continuing from Pontypool to the Tumble passing through many locations in Monmouthshire, here is what to expect and where you can watch on Saturday September 6.
According to British Cycling they are starting at Pontypool Park at 11:30, passing through to Usk at 11:51, Llangwm at 12:07, Itton at 12:27, Llanishen at 12:38, Monmouth at 12:55, Abergavenny at 13:35, The Tumble (first passage) at 13:47, Blaenavon at 13:50, Pontypool at 14:04, Usk at 14:20, Llanellen at 14:40 to finish at The Tumble at 14:55.
Here are some of the spots you can visit on the day:
The Tumble
The cycling race finishes here but does pass through on their way and it’s one of the UK’s most iconic climbs.
Usk
The race passes through Usk earlier in the stage, therefore it will be quieter than the finish line.
Despite not going through Chepstow directly it goes past the entrance to Chepstow Racecourse at Piercefield on the A466/ B4293 junction.
Monmouth
Monmouth is another spot where you can watch, Monnow bridge is an iconic location in the heart of Monmouth. The race will pass through at around 12.55pm.
There’s free parking available at Rockfield Road car park. Monmouth is a great town for shops and cafes so you could grab a bite to eat or browse around some shops before or after the race.
Abergavenny
There are plenty of cafes around where you can visit before or after they pass through and head towards The Tumble.
It’s a good idea if would like the atmosphere without the steep climb hike.
There will be some road closures at the time, you can find out more information at www.britishcycling.org.uk/tobroadclosures
If you are unable to watch the race in person here are some online broadcasts and publications you can use to watch the the race:
- ITV4 and ITVX
- TNT sports
- Youtube- on the Tour De Britain account
