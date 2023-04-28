Plans to reduce rubbish collections to either once every three weeks or just once a month for Blaenavon have been binned – for now.
Instead the leader of Torfaen Borough Council has said the council will concentrate on working to increase its recycling rate following a public backlash at the proposals unveiled in March.
The council had been consulting on whether it should reduce the frequency it empties purple lidded wheelie bins, for non-food waste that cannot be recycled, to either once every three weeks or once a month from March next year.
It said it could no longer continue with fortnightly collections if it was to achieve a 70 per cent recycling target to be enforced from 2025.
But leader Cllr Anthony Hunt said he will close that consultation early and will instead use the remaining number of road shows the council has scheduled to discuss how to help people recycle with a ‘Raise the Rate’ campaign.
The Labour leader told April’s full council meeting he had been made aware of “genuine concerns” at the impact of reduced collections on large families and those with hygiene waste.
But he said the council and residents will have to work together to increase the borough’s current 62 per cent recycling rate, which is two per cent short of the existing recycling target.
Failing to meet the target would see the Welsh Government fine the authority £100,000 for every percentage tonne it falls short.
Cllr Hunt, who represents Panteg, said: “The target to achieve 70 per cent must remain.
The evidence is far too much waste in the purple lidded bins should be recycled.”
The council was told the bins for residual waste included up to 40 per cent food waste and 20 per cent paper and cardboard.
However the council leader warned a failure to boost recycling and reduce the amount of residual waste would mean changes to collections, or the introduction of smaller bins, would be brought back. He said: “If we can’t raise the recycling rate we will be left with little option.”
A “culture change” is needed this year, the councillor said, so it can avoid “systemic change” in 2024.
Among steps the council will take to increase recycling are plans for more stretchy plastic collection points, a commitment to work with social landlords to increase recycling facilities at flats and improving the availability of recycling black boxes to households.
From August the council is also introducing weekly cardboard recycling and collection of small electrical items from the kerbside while Cllr Hunt said it is accepted the council must invest in facilities at its Ty Coch recycling centre, which has been identified as a failing in the service.