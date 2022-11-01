Because of the ongoing negative impacts of unregulated fireworks on the nation’s pets, The Kennel Club, alongside other welfare organisations, is urging Government to conduct a review of legislation, with an event today (1 November) in Westminster. As Westminster Parliament is fully responsible for the regulation of fireworks across the UK, the organisation will recommend to MPs and decision-makers that fireworks be restricted to licensed events only, that the maximum decibel limit of fireworks is lowered in order to reduce harm cause to animals and vulnerable groups, and suggest the introduction of a fixed penalty notice system for the misuse of fireworks.