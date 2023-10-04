The KHS Former Pupils’ annual golf tournament was recently held at the Monmouthshire Golf Club.
The 42 players were lucky with the weather with conditions dry but very windy. The club once again provided a warm welcome and the course was in excellent condition despite the recent rainfall. It was positive to see some new entrants and the return of familiar faces. The standard of golf played was good from most, with the prizes keenly contested.
Graham Hayward put in a fantastic performance to win the R.J. Lewis Tankard with 36 points, which was joint best score of the day.
Graham and brother Mike were also very close to winning the H.W Newcombe Pairs Trophy, narrowly being beaten to top spot by Kristian Merritt and Martin Reardon with a combined score of 69 points.
The Powella Cup went the way of Phil Christie with a solid 33 points, after being spurred along by his competitive playing partners.
The Gwenlan Trophy was keenly contested with Huw Bowden scoring 34 points and just taking the spoils by a point from Martin Reardon, Huw also won the longest drive down the 18th.
The Vaughan Tankard for low handicappers was also very close with Simon Aspley and Neil Skelton playing well, however Kristian Merritt proved to be too strong for the field with 36 points. Kristian also won closest to the pin on the 14th, got a birdie 2 on the 2nd and put his name back on the coveted Peter Williams Trophy for golfer of the day which he previously won in 2017.
Adam White hit a great shot into the 10th hole to pick up the Adrian’s Ace trophy, presented in memory of Adrian Green. Brother Sam also hit some super shots into the par 3’s winning closest to the pin on the 12th and 16th.
Perhaps new to golf Luke Stuckey’s swing was a little rusty and he claimed the best endeavour prize.
For the evening dinner the golfers were joined by Former Pupil Committee members Anthony Davies, Stuart Rogers, David Spencer, John Davies and Gerald Cooper whose support for the event is appreciated.
President Anthony Davies awarded the prizes and the committee selected the winner of the best joke, which was won by John Bannon who kept everyone entertained with a few stories, managing to finish just in time to watch Wales beat Australia in the rugby.
The golf event is held annually and all KHS former pupils are welcome to attend, for more information please contact Jonathan Davies at [email protected]
The prizes were as follows:
Vaughan Tankard - 0 - 9 Handicap - Kristian Merritt (36 pts)
Gwenlan Trophy - 10 -17 Handicap -Huw Bowden (34 pts)
Powella Cup -- 18 - 23 Handicap - Phil Christie (33 pts)
R.J. Lewis Tankard - 24+ Handicap -Graham Hayward (36 pts)
H.W Newcombe Trophy - Best Pairs - ristian Merritt and Martin Reardon (69 pts)
Peter Williams Trophy - Golfer of the day - Kristian Merritt
Best Endeavour -Luke Stuckey
Longest Drive 18th - Huw Bowden
Closest to pin 2nd - Steve Brown
Closest to pin 5th Dave Griffiths
Closest to pin 10th -Adam White
Closest to pin 12th - Sam White
Closest to pin 14th -Kristian Merritt
Closest to pin 16th- Sam White
Birdie 2s – Kristian Merritt, Huw Bowden, Sam White, Adam White
Best Joke - John Bannon