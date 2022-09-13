Top awards for blooming amazing work

Welcoming the guests Rosie Williams and Gaynor Weavers of Grow for Talgarth said, ‘It’s been an honour and a privilege to host this prestigious event. The community have been so supportive showing that we are a true community pulling together to put on this event. We have had support from all groups and organisations and not just the gardening groups. There is no I in team and that really does go for us in Talgarth and all those who are part of Wales in Bloom.’