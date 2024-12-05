A Powys County Council team that has supported Ukrainian people to make the county their home has won a national award.
The work of the Powys Ukrainian Resettlement Team were the joint winners of Equalities, Inclusion and Cohesion Award at the 2024 Safer Communities Awards, hosted by the Wales Safer Communities Network.
The awards, which took place on Thursday 28 November at Wrexham Football Club and hosted by BBC broadcaster John-Paul Davies, celebrate and showcase the great work being undertaken across Wales to prevent, reduce and make communities safer.
It is the second time that the council has been recognised at the Safer Communities Awards, after the council-led Builth Wells Events Safety Group won the Public Safety Award last year.
The Powys Ukrainian Resettlement Team supports sanctuary seekers to become self-sufficient and maximise the support and safety of Ukrainian guests whilst supporting cohesive communities and minimising the impact on wider public services
Since its inception in 2022, the specialist team has welcomed and supported 167 family groups consisting of 398 individuals. Currently 103 family groups consisting of 267 individuals have made Powys their home.
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “I would personally like to congratulate the Powys Ukrainian Resettlement Team for their success at this year’s Safer Community Awards.
“I’m incredibly proud that their work has been recognised by this prestigious award. They have played an important role in helping to ensure our Ukrainian guest receive the support they need to integrate into our communities and make this county their homes.”
Adam Booth, Jo Gilbert and Clare Davies of the Powys Ukrainian Resettlement Team were presented with the award by Roger Thomas, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer and Senior Responsible Officer with Wales Safer Communities.