Toni and Ashley show their muscles by making a mark in debut comp
A local couple have defied their own expectations after placing first and third overall in the first Natural Body Building Competition they have taken part in.
Toni Kelly and her boyfriend Ashley Horler competed in the 10xClassic Bodybuilder Show on Saturday November 12 expecting to just enjoy the experience.
Toni ended up placing fourth in first timers and 3rd overall. Ashley placed first in first timers, first in the mens open class and also won overall champion.
Toni said: “We have been training for years, it’s our passion and what we love to do it so we thought why not challenge ourselves and go into a natural bodybuilding first time competition.
“Originally we went in without any expectations.
“We didn’t expect to place whatsoever so it was just amazing.”
The pair competed against 250-300 competitors all displaying the hard work and consistency put in during the preparation for the competition.
Toni and Ashley wake up at 5am everyday and usually don’t finish their training until 10pm each night.
They are coached by a married couple who give them training and nutrition plans to follow throughout the year leading up to a competition.
The final 20 weeks before competing, training gets more intense with more cardio and a strict diet.
Toni said: “In those final 20 weeks you can’t have anything nice to eat.
“You work hard and you train hard.
“It’s a constant thing but we love it.
“Don’t get me wrong it is hard but when you look at the outcome and what your going to achieve, it makes it worth it.”
Tony and Ashley are taking on the Pro British Qualifier on December 3 and are going to continue with competitions to see how far they can take it.
She said: “We have found our calling in life, this is what we are meant to be doing.
“We’ve enjoyed every single minute of it so far.
“We are still on a high and I don’t think we will come down any time soon.
“I just can’t wait to get back on the stage.”
