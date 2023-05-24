Abergavenny’s very own Tommy Brooks achieved big in this year’s Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards, walking away with second place in his category: Colour Technician of the Year.
This prestigious award ceremony has become the leading celebration of the hair and beauty professionals that work in Wales; recognising the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to make people look their very best.
Tommy expressed his delight and shock upon receiving the coveted recognition.
A Spokesperson for The Welsh Hair and Beauty Awards 2023 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.
“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow. The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the Welsh hair and beauty industry.
“We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”