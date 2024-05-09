Women Who Work in Fieldsports (WWWF) has announced its next event, with In Conversation and Networking evening with Tiggy Pettifer in Wales set to take place on June, 27.
WWWF was created to establish a strong female network of women working within the fieldsports sectors. The launch of the membership aims to create a tighter network of women who can support and learn from each other.
The event is to be held in Abergavenny and the In Conversation is with the famous Tiggy Pettifer, Head of Fundraising and Events at the Atlantic Salmon Trust.
Tiggy will share insights from her career, discussing both the challenges she has encountered and her many successes. As a passionate advocate for removing farmed salmon from our tables and a keen fisherwomen, Tiggy brings a unique perspective to the discussion.
On the night, canapés as well as some refreshing drinks will be served. The event is free to attend for WWWF members and tickets are £10 per person for non-members.
Iona Campbell, co-founder of Women Who Work in Fieldsports and event manager at the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust said: “There has been a call for WWWF to do an event in Wales for quite some time and we are delighted that we are heading to Abergavenny.
“With the In Conversation being with Tiggy, we couldn’t have asked for a better guest to kick off our Welsh events. We hope there will be many more in the future.”
The event announcement comes after they started a podcast interviewing senior women from the fieldsports sector; including the likes of Paula Lester, Annika Purdey and Susan Aubrey-Cound.
There is a monthly profile of a woman from fieldsports explaining how they found their role and offering advice for other women. A webinar series is in the works as well as experience days in the sector.
Women Who Work in Fieldsports is for women who may not shoot, fish, or hunt themselves but help run shoot days, work in the office, run the estate office, organise fishing trips, help process game, run a game meat business, master of the hunt, or have any other involvement within fieldsports.